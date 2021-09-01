Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $281.78

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $301.88 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

