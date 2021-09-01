Michel Detheux Sells 2,322 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
