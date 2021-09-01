Michel Detheux Sells 2,322 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

