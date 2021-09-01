Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.20. Metromile shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 39,572 shares changing hands.

MILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

