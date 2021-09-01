Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38,248.0 days.
MEOBF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 202,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,750. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
About Mesoblast
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.