Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38,248.0 days.

MEOBF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 202,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,750. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.