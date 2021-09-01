Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.87. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 7,896 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The firm has a market cap of $999.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

