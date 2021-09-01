Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $72.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

