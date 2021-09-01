Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $483.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.53 and its 200 day moving average is $442.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

