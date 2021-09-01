Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

