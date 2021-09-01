Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.