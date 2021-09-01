Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

