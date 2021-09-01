Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MPNGF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 641,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,311. Meituan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.