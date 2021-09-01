Megacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $279,516.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00362938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,637,063 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.