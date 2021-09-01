Medtronic plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 593,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 341,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

