MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

