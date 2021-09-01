MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on MD. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
