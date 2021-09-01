MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Several research firms have commented on MD. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.