Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 31.2% in August

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,500 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 1,890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,117,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,365,250. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

