McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

McKesson stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,580. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.18. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

