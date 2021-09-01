Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MZDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

