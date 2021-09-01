Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $582.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

