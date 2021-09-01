Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0080

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $492,293.76 and approximately $290.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,217.67 or 1.00265492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.56 or 0.00948265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00369284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.00470212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00067335 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

