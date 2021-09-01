Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,762,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

