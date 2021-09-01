Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.91 or 0.00024560 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and $154.13 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00853663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049397 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

