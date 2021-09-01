Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MARS traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 87.90 ($1.15). 2,732,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,675. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.94. The company has a market cap of £580.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

