Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marchex worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MCHX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

