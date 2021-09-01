Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $162.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

