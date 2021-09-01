MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $218,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

