Main Street Research LLC Sells 66 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

