Main Street Research LLC Invests $230,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.