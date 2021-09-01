MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006675 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.14 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00161353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.15 or 0.07430123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.77 or 1.00222079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.22 or 0.01010561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

