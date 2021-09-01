Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

