Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 889.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $9,805,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,079. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

