Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,942. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $249.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

