Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

