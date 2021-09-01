Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 3.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

WBND stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,426. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.