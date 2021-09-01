Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 964 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,515. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91.

