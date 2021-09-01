Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 28,166 shares trading hands.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

