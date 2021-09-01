Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $9.84 Million in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 978,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCA remained flat at $$10.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,971. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

