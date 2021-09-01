Magnetar Financial LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Poema Global were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPGHU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poema Global during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

