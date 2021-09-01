Magnetar Financial LLC Has $24.67 Million Stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $24,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $14,380,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000.

NASDAQ GGMCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,305. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

