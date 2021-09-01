Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

