Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,466,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

