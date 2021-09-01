Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 10,575 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of PACXU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.