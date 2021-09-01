Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

