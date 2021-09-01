Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 177,500 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

