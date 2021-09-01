Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Insider Patrick Elliott Acquires 65,500 Shares of Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) insider Patrick Elliott purchased 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.77 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of A$246,607.50 ($176,148.21).

Lynch Group Company Profile

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. Its product portfolio includes gerberas, oriental lilies, native wildflowers, roses, tulips, and geraldton wax, as well as potted products comprise phalaenopsis orchids, herbs, foliage, and potted color products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.