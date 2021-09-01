Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.10.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.18. 1,298,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

