Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $606.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

