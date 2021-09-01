Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $417.66

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $417.66 and last traded at $416.32, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $405.97.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.
The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16.
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
