Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $417.66

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $417.66 and last traded at $416.32, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $405.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

