Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 19,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 183,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

