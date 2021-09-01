LSV Asset Management Sells 267,731 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267,731 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.93% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $310.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

